Big Discovery: Lithium, a Key Component in Electric Vehicles, Found in India for First Time

New Delhi: For the first time, Lithium deposits have been found in India in Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Geological Survey of India. "Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir," the Ministry of Mines said on Thursday (Feb 9). The 51 mineral blocks including Lithium and Gold were handed over to respective state governments. "Out of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals, etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana," the ministry added.

What is Lithium used for?

Lithium, an element with atomic number 3, is used in the manufacturing of aircraft and batteries. It is also used in medications for the treatment of mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder. It is also a key component in electric vehicle batteries. Lithium deposits can play a key role in India's quest to shift to EVs in the future. Lithium batteries will help meet the EV growing demand when we make the shift from conventional vehicles to EVs.

What does the Geological Survey of India do?

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) was established in 1851 to find coal deposits for the Railways. Over the years, GSI has not only grown into a repository of geo-science information required in various fields in the country but has also attained the status of a geo-scientific organization of international repute.

Its main functions relate to creating and updating national geoscientific information and mineral resource assessment.

These objectives are achieved through ground surveys, air-borne and marine surveys, mineral prospecting and investigations, multi-disciplinary geoscientific, geo-technical, geo-environmental, and natural hazards studies, glaciology, seismo-tectonic study and carrying out fundamental research.

(With agency inputs)