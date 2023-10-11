BIG Fake World Cup Match Ticket Alert! Planning To Watch Criket From Stands? Scamsters Have Targeted 108 Matches - 25 Page Book Seized, 4 Arrested

In a startling revelation, a significant ticket scam was exposed in the amid the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup, which is taking place in India. Four individuals were apprehended in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as part of a comprehensive operation conducted by the Crime Branch just days before the thrilling India-Pakistan match.

The investigation began when suspicions of illicit ticket activities were raised. Upon conducting a raid at a shop, the Crime Branch seized a substantial cache of counterfeit tickets, totaling a staggering 108 matches. These fake tickets were printed on 25 pages and raised concerns as they featured three different colors on a single page.

The most alarming aspect of this ticket scam was the fraudulent value attached to each of these tickets. The criminals had manufactured bogus tickets, each falsely claiming to be worth Rs 2000. This not only defrauded cricket enthusiasts but also jeopardized the integrity of the event itself.

The operation resulted in the capture of four suspects who were allegedly orchestrating this elaborate ticket scheme. The suspects were arrested and are now facing legal consequences for their involvement in this fraudulent endeavor.

The exposure of such fraudulent activities casts a shadow of concern over the preparations for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, underscoring the importance of vigilance and security measures to ensure the tournament's integrity. Cricket fans and event organizers alike are urged to be on the lookout for counterfeit tickets and scams in light of this shocking revelation.

As the world eagerly anticipates the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India, it is essential that authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to thwart such illicit activities and ensure that the tournament proceeds smoothly, fairly, and free from fraudulent interference.