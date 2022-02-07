हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi

Big lapse in Rahul Gandhi's security in Punjab, man throws flag at his car, face hit

Rahul Gandhi's security in Punjab: Visuals showed a man throwing the flag at Rahul Gandhi's window from a very close distance.  Gandhi was sitting on side-front seat of the car and his window was open to greet the supporters. 

Big lapse in Rahul Gandhi&#039;s security in Punjab, man throws flag at his car, face hit
Rahul Gandhi's convoy faced a security breach incident in Punjab's Ludhiana today.

In a big security lapse, a flag was thrown at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's car today that reportedly hit his face in Punjab's Ludhiana. The car, in which Rahul Gandhi was sitting, was being driven by Punjab Congress in-charge Sunil Jakhar, while Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were sitting on the rear seats. Visuals showed a man throwing the flag at Rahul Gandhi's window from a very close distance.  Gandhi was sitting on side-front seat of the car and his window was open to greet the supporters. 

This is second such security breach in Punjab. Days ago, PM Narendra Modi's convoy too had faced a security lapse in the state when his car was stuck at flyover for 20 minutes.

