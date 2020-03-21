COVID-19: 'Happy to inform that results came back negative', tweets Vasundhara Raje

New Delhi: National Vice President of Bhartiya Janata Party Vasundhara Raje on Saturday (March 21, 2020) took to Twitter to announce that the result of her COVID-19 test has come negative.

Former Rajasthan CM said, "After conducting a Covid-19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days."

Raje added, "A lot of you checked up on me and I appreciate your concern. I want to thank you for your prayers & good wishes. They are what keep me going!"

After conducting a #Covid19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 21, 2020

Raje had to go for the test as she attended a party on March 15 with the popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The singer in a long Instagram post made the revelation and said that she and her family are in complete quarantine right now.

She had returned recently from a trip to London following which she attended a party on March 15 hosted by Ahmed Akbar Dumpy in Dalibagh, Lucknow. This party was attended by several people including senior politicians.

Kanika developed coronavirus symptoms - mild fever, cold and running nose on March 18 and was admitted to King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow for a check-up.

The other few people who attended the party were BJP MP Dushyant Singh, Vasundhara Singh, wife of UP Health Minister Jayapratap Singh, Vinayak, son of Dushyant Singh, Niharika Raje, wife of Dushyant Singh, Adil Ahmed, interior designer, extremely close to Vasundhara Raje and nephew of UP leader Akbar Ahmed Dumpy, and Neha Prasad, wife of Congress leader Jitin Prasad.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 283 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country till Saturday evening.