YOGI ADITYANATH

BIG Relief for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in hate speech case, Supreme Court says there is no MERIT...

UP News: Yogi Adityanath was a Member of Parliament when he had delivered the alleged hate speech. An FIR in connection with the matter was filed at a police station in Gorakhpur against the BJP leader and several others on alleged charges of promoting enmity between two communities.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • An application was filed seeking to prosecute CM Yogi Adityanath for hate speech for a 2007 speech.
  • The court said that there is no merit in this application.
  • It was claimed that following the alleged hate speech by Adityanath, Gorakhpur had witnessed several incidents of violence.

The Supreme Court has given a big relief to UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the hate speech case.The court has dismissed the application seeking to prosecute him and found it not to be of merit. An application was filed seeking to prosecute CM Yogi Adityanath for hate speech for a 2007 speech. The court said that there is no merit in this application. A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana stated that the court does not find it necessary to examine the issue of denial of sanction in this case.

The bench, which also comprised Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar, however added that the legal questions of sanction may be dealt with an appropriate case. The Allahabad HC had in February 2018 stated that after due examination, no procedural error was detected either in the conduct of the probe or in the decision-making process of refusal to grant sanction to prosecute the BJP leader.

Adityanath was a Member of Parliament when he had delivered the alleged hate speech. An FIR in connection with the matter was filed at a police station in Gorakhpur against the BJP leader and several others on alleged charges of promoting enmity between two communities. It was claimed that following the alleged hate speech by Adityanath, Gorakhpur had witnessed several incidents of violence on the same day.

