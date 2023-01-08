BIG Revelation in Kanjhawala Horror: Accused yield crucial confession to police; case gets untangled

In a big revelation related to the Delhi car dragging case, the accused have reportedly admitted that they knew that the deceased Anjali was stuck under the car and they flee from the spot due to fear after the accident. The accused have told police during interrogation that after fleeing from the spot and travelling some distance, they realized that the girl's body was stuck under the car and thus they took repeated u-turns trying to get rid of the body.

The accused informed police that they took four u-turns covering a distance of around 50 km in a stretch of just 13 km in two hours, so to avoid police barricades and checking at the Haryana Border. They also accepted that sometimes they drove the car very fast as well.

During this, the accused were continuously talking on the phone to Ashutosh, at whose house they had later parked the car, they told police.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court yesterday granted bail to Ankush Khanna who allegedly shielded the accused in the Kanjhawala accident case. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal granted the relief to Khanna, who had surrendered on Friday, after observing that the charges against him were bailable.

The judge noted that according to the investigating officer, Khanna had in his statement to the police said that accused Deepak was driving the vehicle. However, according to the investigation conducted so far, it has been found that the accused Amit was driving.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Her friend fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was "scared".

Police had earlier arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested on Friday, and Ankush Khanna for allegedly shielding the accused. (With agency inputs)