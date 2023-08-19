Big Road Accident In Leh, 9 Soldiers Including JCO Dead

In a devastating incident in the Leh division of Ladakh, nine Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), lost their lives on Saturday in a harrowing road accident. According to SSP Leh, PD Nitya, the incident occurred at approximately 16:45 hours when an Army vehicle, carrying 10 personnel along with the driver, was en route from Leh to Nyoma. Tragically, the vehicle veered off the road and tumbled into a deep gorge, just 6 kilometers short of Kiari.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the distressing reports, with a police team promptly dispatched to the scene. All the injured soldiers were expediently transported to the Army Medical Inspection (MI) room. Regrettably, eight of the personnel lost their lives on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while being transported to Leh Hospital. This brings the heart-wrenching death toll to nine, with one soldier remaining in critical condition and currently receiving medical treatment," added SSP Nitya.

Leh's Defense Public Relations Officer (PRO) had earlier disclosed that the accident occurred near Kerey village in the Nyoma Tehsil of Leh Ladakh. The soldiers were on their way to Kerey from the Karu garrison when the tragic accident unfolded.



The police have officially registered a case, launching an investigation to ascertain the precise cause of this grievous accident.