The Punjab Government had to pay a bill of Rs 45 Lakh for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to Gujarat from 1-3 April. The visit to Gujarat was done for Mann's participation in the party's campaign for upcoming elections in the state. The civil aviation department issued a bill of Rs 45 Lakhs to Punjab government for an aircraft that was taken on rent for Mann's visit.

The elections in the state of Gujarat are due in December this year. For the same, the two Chief Ministers of AAP - Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal - had gone to launch the party's election campaign in the state.

The revelation came after an RTI was filed in the matter. The response to the RTI, filed by Bhatinda resident Harmilap Singh Grewal, said that the Punjab government received a bill of Rs 44,85,967 for the trip.

Another similar trip was made to Himachal Pradesh on April 6. However, no information is available on the April 6 trip.

'Party's promotion, payment from state exchequer'

Harmilap Singh Grewal said that Bhagwant Mann is the same person who used to mock former Chief Minister Charanjit Sing Channi for use of helicopters even inside Punjab. However, Mann is now indulged in the same practice. He also said that the visit-in-question was completely private to promote the party. It was nowhre related to Punjab's welfare in manner.

