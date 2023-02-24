topStoriesenglish2576734
Big Rule Change In Cong Soon, Reason - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Manmohan Singh's CWC Role

The proposal, if passed, will enable Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to become the CWC members, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also become a member of the party`s top decision making body.

Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 05:00 PM IST|Source: IANS

Big Rule Change In Cong Soon, Reason - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Manmohan Singh's CWC Role

Raipur, Feb 24 (IANS) The Congress will amend 16 articles and 32 rules in the party`s constitution, and one of them is on appointing a former Congress President and a former Prime Minister as the Congress working committee members.

In the steering committee held on Friday in Raipur, party president Mallikarjun Kharge was empowered to constitute the new CWC.

Sources said Ajay Maken and Digvijaya Singh were in the favour of CWC elections, adding that there were arguments and counter arguments for the subject.

Jairam Ramesh, party General Secretary, said, "The decision to authorise the Congress president to constitute the new CWC was unanimous."

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

