BIG setback for CONGRESS, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all party positions

Azad's resignation comes days after Congress veteran Anand Sharma resigned from a key party position offered to him in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, citing ''exclusions and insults."

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from Congress
  • He has resigned from all positions including primary membership of Congress Party

NEW DELHI: In a major setback for the Congress party, its senior leader and former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all positions including primary membership of the party. Azad had recently resigned from the post of president of Jammu and Kashmir State Congress Committee.

 

 

Ghulam Nabi had resigned from the post of President of the Jammu and Kashmir State Congress Committee. Congress sources then claimed that Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned due to health reasons but party insiders said that he was not happy with his appointment as J&K PCC chief.

Azad is a Congress veteran from J&K, who has worked for the party for several decades. He was even offered a berth in the Rajya Sabha by a regional party from Bihar. However, he turned down the offer saying that `his last time will be spent under Congress` flag.`

Importantly, Azad's resignation comes days after Congress veteran Anand Sharma resigned from a key party position offered to him in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, citing ''exclusions and insults."

