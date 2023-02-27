topStoriesenglish2577746
NewsIndia
SEXTORTION FRAUD

Big Sextortion Fraud: Man Receives WhatsApp Video Call, Nude Woman On Other Side. Then A SHOCKER...

The victim, who works in a private firm, claimed that he received a video call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp on the night of February 22, he said.

Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 06:54 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Big Sextortion Fraud: Man Receives WhatsApp Video Call, Nude Woman On Other Side. Then A SHOCKER...

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from the western suburb of Andheri allegedly lost more than Rs 3 lakh to unidentified persons who claimed to have posted nude videos of him on social media, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light after the cash-strapped victim approached the police on Saturday, an official said.

The victim, who works in a private firm, claimed that he received a video call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp on the night of February 22, he said.

On receiving the call, the complainant saw a naked woman, whose face was not seen, and he disconnected the call, the official said, adding that the man received three more calls on the same night.

The next day, the victim received a call from another number and the caller claimed that a nude video of him was available on YouTube and he would have to pay Rs 31,500 to remove it, he said.

Accordingly, the victim paid the caller through an online transaction. He soon received two more calls, during which the caller demanded Rs 62,500 to delete two more videos, the official said.

After making the payment, the victim was again harassed with a demand of Rs 1.51 lakh, which he borrowed from a friend. When the calls didn't stop even after shelling out Rs 3.06 lakh, the man approached the police, he said.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Sextortion FraudCyber crimesextortionSocial media fraud

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985