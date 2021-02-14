हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir

Big terror plot foiled in J&K: Seven-kg IED recovered from Jammu bus stand

The plan by terrorists to set off an explosion on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack was successfully averted on Sunday. After receiving specific inputs, a raid was conducted and the device was recovered, officials said.

Big terror plot foiled in J&amp;K: Seven-kg IED recovered from Jammu bus stand

Jammu: A Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing seven-kilogram was detected near the general bus stand area in Jammu on Sunday (February 14, 2021).

The plan by terrorists to set off an explosion on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack was successfully averted, officials told PTI.

After receiving specific inputs, a raid was conducted and the device was recovered, the official said.

The recovery of explosives comes close to the heels of the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani in Jammu and Bari Brahmana area of Samba district.

Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a top terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) who was wanted in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, was arrested in Bari Brahmana area of Samba on Saturday.

Earlier on February 6, self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), Hidayatullah Malik, alias "Hasnain", was held from the Kunjwani area of Jammu.

On this day in 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist had carried out an  attack on a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama, resulting in the death of 40 troopers.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJammu Police
Next
Story

Two years of Pulwama attack: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and others pay tribute to CRPF soldiers

Must Watch

PT15M25S

Badi Bahas: Today's new Arjun | PM Modi to hand over battle tank to army MK 1A