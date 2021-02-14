Big terror plot foiled in J&K: Seven-kg IED recovered from Jammu bus stand

Jammu: A Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing seven-kilogram was detected near the general bus stand area in Jammu on Sunday (February 14, 2021).

The plan by terrorists to set off an explosion on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack was successfully averted, officials told PTI.

After receiving specific inputs, a raid was conducted and the device was recovered, the official said.

The recovery of explosives comes close to the heels of the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani in Jammu and Bari Brahmana area of Samba district.

Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a top terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) who was wanted in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, was arrested in Bari Brahmana area of Samba on Saturday.

Earlier on February 6, self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), Hidayatullah Malik, alias "Hasnain", was held from the Kunjwani area of Jammu.

On this day in 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist had carried out an attack on a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama, resulting in the death of 40 troopers.