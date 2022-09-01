BIG trouble for Anubrata Mondal, TMC 'BAHUBALI' named in BLAST case

Kolkata: In big trouble for arrested TMC ‘strongman’ Anubrata Mondal, he was on Thursday named in a blast case chargesheet and will be produced before an MP/MLA Court in Bidhannagar. According to reports, the TMC Birbhum district president was brought to Bidhannagar MP/MLA Court in connection with a case of blast for which he has been named in the chargesheet.

#WATCH | West Bengal: TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal brought to Bidhannagar MP/MLA Court in connection with a case of blast in a court for which he has been named in the chargesheet. pic.twitter.com/wSb9j6jtHI — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

News agency ANI said that the TMC Birbhum district president was shifted from Asansol to Bidhannagar by a police team in connection with the case.

West Bengal | A Police team takes TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal from Asansol for Bidhannagar MP/MLA Court. He will be produced before the court in a case of blast in a court for which he has been named in the chargesheet. pic.twitter.com/tai8J1cjJL — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

It may be noted that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team had conducted the raid and search operations at the residences of Anubrata Mondal`s chartered accountant, a councillor of Bolpur Municipality and a local businessman in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam.

At around 10 AM on Wednesday, after a marathon questioning for around two hours, the CBI sleuths also detained Bishwajyoti Bandopadhyay, the councillor of Ward Number 19 of Bolpur Municipality.

The CBI team then raided the residences of Manish Kothari, Mondal`s personal chartered accountant, and Sudip Roy, the Bolpur-based local businessman.

"Immediately after Mondal`s arrest, we came to know of two rice mills in Bolpur owned by his daughter, Sukanya Mondal. We also identified two shell companies namely ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd and Neer Developer Pvt Ltd, with Sukanya as one of the directors. On these preliminary findings, such raid and search operations are being conducted and the persons concerned are being questioned," a CBI source said.

It is learnt that CBI sleuths have also identified several properties registered in the names of Anubrata Mondal`s late wife Chobi Mondal and his bodyguard, Sehgal Hosssian. "Sources of funds for the purchase of such properties are highly fictitious," the source said.

The central agency sleuths have earlier already confiscated bank fixed deposits worth Rs 16.97 crore held by Anubrata Mondal and his family. CBI teams reached Bolpur late Tuesday night escorted by a huge contingent of central armed forces.

Sources said that the detained councillor was extremely close to Anubrata Mondal and oversaw the Trinamool Congress`s organisational network in Birbhum district. The central probe agency suspects that he could provide them with crucial links related to the cattle smuggling scam.

(With Agency Inputs)