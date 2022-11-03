Big TROUBLE for Gautam Gambhir: Court summons BJP MP for ILLEGAL construction of library on government land

Delhi BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is in trouble. A Delhi court summoned Gambhir on charges of illegally constructing a library on government land. He has been ordered to appear in court on December 13.

Allegation Against Gambhir

The allegation against Gambhir is that the library he built near Karkardooma in Delhi was built on government land. That land currently belongs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The land was supposed to be a government dumping ground. But by influencing MCD, Gambhir grabbed this land. Gambhir has been accused in court of taking over the land of the dumping ground by influencing a top official of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. And made it a library by force. The land that Gambhir is accused of expropriating is 300 acres. The estimated value of which is in crores.

Litigants Approach the Court

The litigants approached the court demanding that Gambhir could not use that land in any way. They demanded that Gambhir's encroachment of this land should be treated as a criminal offence. In a recent order, Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh said, "Issue summons and application notices to the respondents (Gambhir and MCD) for 13th December, 2022 for settlement of the issues."

It is to be noted that Gambhir joined politics after retiring from cricket. In 2019, he won from East Delhi on a BJP ticket and became a Lok Sabha MP. Since then, Gambhir has become one of the faces of the Delhi BJP. The former cricketer is also trying to project himself as a face against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Naturally, Gambhir's image was hit by the allegations of illegal construction.