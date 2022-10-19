Big TROUBLE for Mamata Banerjee, MHA orders NIA to probe Mominpur violence in West Bengal

KOLKATA: In big trouble for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Union Home Ministry has ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the October 9 violence in West Bengal’s Mominpur and adjoining areas. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the NIA investigation after getting a report from the state government.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari had earlier written to the Union Home Ministry demanding the deployment of the central paramilitary forces in the violence-hit parts of the state and a probe by NIA.

The Kolkata Police has already handed over a copy of the five FIRs registered in the city. The police have arrested 57 people so far in connection with the violence. Complying with the order of the Calcutta High Court, the city police have already formed a Special Investigation Team, or SIT, with the Kolkata top cop at the helm to probe the case.

On October 9, vehicles were vandalized and people hurled stones in Kolkata’s Mominpur area. According to the police, the violence ensued after religious flags put up for Milad un-Nabi were allegedly torn down. As the violence escalated, a large number of people surrounded the Ekbalpur Police Station. Security was beefed up in the area. Several policemen were injured in the violence, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Soumya Roy, who was hit by a crude bomb.

NIA on Tuesday lodged an FIR in the October 8-9 clashes between two communities in the Ekbalpur area of the city, the central anti-terror agency said. The police had clamped Section 144 Cr PC in Ekbalpur till October 16 to maintain the law and order situation in the area.