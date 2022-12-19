topStoriesenglish
Big TROUBLE for Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' leader Anubrata Mondal, ED gets THIS permission from court

Cow Smuggling Case: The ED had long been requesting that Birbhum's influential leader Anubrata be taken to Delhi for questioning in the cow smuggling case. On the other hand, advocate Kapil Sibal has repeatedly opposed the claim. But on Monday, it was seen that all those arguments of Anubrata's lawyer against the ED failed to save him.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The ED sought permission for a production warrant to bring Anubrata to Delhi for questioning.
  • However, the court postponed the verdict after the hearing.
  • The court announced the verdict on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central investigating agency, got permission to bring Anubrata Mondal to Delhi for questioning in the cow smuggling case. The hearing in this regard was held last Saturday in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. The ED sought permission for a production warrant to bring Anubrata to Delhi for questioning. However, the court postponed the verdict after the hearing. The court announced the verdict on Monday. Granting the ED's request, the court said that the ED could bring Anubrata to the capital and interrogate him if necessary.

On the other hand, advocate Kapil Sibal has repeatedly opposed the claim. But on Monday, it was seen that all those arguments of Anubrata's lawyer against the ED failed to save Mamata Banerjee's 'Bahubali' leader. 

Opposing bringing Anubrata to Delhi, Sibal said all the complaints against the accused Trinamool leader have been filed in West Bengal. Therefore, his case cannot continue in the Delhi court. The counter-ED argued that this rule does not apply where the Central Investigating Agency is the investigator. After hearing the statements of both parties on Saturday, the court said that the verdict may be announced on Monday. Similarly, the court accepted the demand of ED on Monday.

