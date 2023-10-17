New Delhi: In more trouble for Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla referred the 'cash for query' complaint against her, lodged by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, to the Ethics Committee on Tuesday.

This development follows BJP MP Dubey's correspondence to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State (MoS) IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar, accusing Mahua Moitra of accepting bribes from a prominent businessman in exchange for parliamentary questions. Dubey, in his letter, called for an inquiry committee to investigate the allegations against the TMC MP.

In his letter, Dubey also referred to allegations made by a Supreme Court lawyer regarding monetary transactions between the TMC MP and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. The accusations encompass criminal breach of trust, breach of parliamentary ethics, and actions potentially harmful to India's national security.

Dubey further urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to establish an inquiry against Moitra and advocated for her suspension from the House pending the investigation.

Moitra Responds, Seeks Impartial Probe

Responding to Dubey's letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Moitra welcomed the investigation. She emphasized the need for impartiality, urging that similar privilege notices against BJP MPs also be thoroughly examined.

Moitra stated, "All parliamentary work of MPs is done by PAs, assistants, interns, and large teams. Respected Ashwini Vaishnaw, please release details of the location and login information of ALL MPs with CDRs. Also, provide information on training given to staff to log in."

This development intensifies the political scrutiny of Mahua Moitra and raises questions about the ethical conduct of MPs within the parliamentary system. The Ethics Committee will play a crucial role in assessing the allegations and providing a fair and thorough investigation into this matter.