UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Update: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board class 10 and 12 examination results soon. In a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the board has discussed the process of marking and results of the announcement. The government has given the approval to go ahead with the plan to prepare the respective mark sheets. As per reports, the process of checking answer scripts has already been concluded and the board is now preparing the mark sheets and scorecards of the candidates.

The UP Board class 10, and 12 results can be expected in the last week of May or the first week of June. Students who have appeared for the exam must keep a tab on the official website of UP Shiksha Parishad- upresults.nic.in.

While speaking to India Today earlier this month, UP Board official, Harish Chandra Sharma told that the UP Board Results will be announced either the May-end or in the first week of June. The confirmed result dates will be notified on the official website of UPMSP.

Reportedly, the evaluation process for both 10th and 12th classes has been wrapped up and the results will be prepared and announced soon. Over 2 crore answer copies have been checked by the evaluation team this term.

UP Board's 10th and 12th examinations were conducted in March-April this year.

UP Board Exam Result 2022: Where to check the 10th and 12th result

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the result of the 10th and 12th examinations on the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Exam Result 2022: How to check 10th and 12th result

Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter your login details

Click on Submit button

Take a printout for further purpose

UP Board Exam Result 22: Candidates

More than 47 lakh children appeared in the UP Board exam in the 2021-22 term