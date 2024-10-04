Advertisement
ANTI-NAXAL ENCOUNTER

Big Win For Security Forces In Chhattisgarh As 30 Maoists Killed In Narayanpur Encounter

Chhattisgarh encounter: 30 Maoists killed during Naxal crackdown in Bastar region, weapons recovered.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Big Win For Security Forces In Chhattisgarh As 30 Maoists Killed In Narayanpur Encounter (Representative image/ANI)

Dantewada: Security personnels have registered massive success in Naxal crackdown in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region as 28 Naxalites were neutralised in a fierce encounter on Friday, PTI reported citing a senior police official. 

A gunfight erupted at around 1 PM in the forest between Thulthuli and Nendur villages, located on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border, during an anti-Naxal operation by a joint security team, according to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), Sundarraj P’s statement to the news agency. 

He further informed that a total of 28 naxals were killed during the encounter that involved state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF). 

An arsenal of weapons, including an AK-47 and a self-loading rifle (SLR), was recovered from the site of the encounter. Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai earlier reported that approximately 30 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight. 

Following the recent encounter, security forces have killed a total of 185 Maoists in separate gunfights across the Bastar region, which includes seven districts like Dantewada and Narayanpur, this year, according to police. On April 16, a significant clash in Kanker district led to the deaths of 29 Naxalites, including several high-ranking cadres.

Meanwhile, During a one-day visit to Bijapur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai made significant statement regarding Naxalism. Sai stated that operations against Naxals will be intensified after the rains. He added that camps are continuously being established, with 29 new camps set to be set up after the rains.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

