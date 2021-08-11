Biggest contribution of local languages and Hindi was during freedom struggle, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (August 10, 2021) said that the biggest contribution of the local languages and Hindi was during the freedom struggle. While chairing the 36th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, Shah said that during the freedom movement, importance was given to languages ​​by India's great freedom fighters and they were aware that English should not be dominant, that is why today all Indian languages ​​are rich.

The Union Home Minister stated local languages ​​are also prosperous and day by day the official language Hindi has also been enriched. He said that neither the original script nor language has survived in many countries, but he is proud that after Independence, India has preserved and the dialects that were there and saved as many languages ​​as they were.

स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में हिंदी व क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं का विशिष्ट योगदान रहा। स्वाधीनता आंदोलन में हमारे महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों ने हिंदी व स्थानीय भाषाओं को जो महत्व दिया व विदेशी भाषा के आधिपत्य को रोकने हेतु जो सजगता दिखाई उसी का परिणाम है कि आज सभी भारतीय भाषाएं इतनी समृद्ध हैं। pic.twitter.com/KtMlSNphJg — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 10, 2021

आज संसदीय राजभाषा समिति की 36वीं बैठक को संबोधित किया। राजभाषा हिंदी के संरक्षण व संवर्धन के साथ-साथ इसके प्रचार-प्रसार व प्रयोग को और अधिक कैसे बढ़ाया जा सकता है इस पर सभी सदस्यों के साथ सार्थक चर्चा की, जिसमें सभी ने अपने महत्त्वपूर्ण सुझाव भी दिए। pic.twitter.com/zQtCA9ZKvh — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 10, 2021

He also said that at the same time, all the scripts are also progressing under the auspices of Devanagari and that this did not cause any rift in the unity and integrity of the country. Shah expressed that the local languages ​​and the official language (Hindi) have worked to unite the country.

Shah said that there should be an environment in which the development of Hindi should take place easily as a friend of local languages. He said that it should not be done through imposition and that if it was imposed, Hindi would have been rejected and would have died.

"If Hindi has not died, it is because we never tried to impose itself," he said.

हमें एक ऐसे वातावरण का निर्माण करना चाहिए जिसमें राजभाषा हिन्दी का विकास सहज रूप से स्थानीय भाषाओं की सखी के रूप में हो किसी पर थोप कर नहीं। भारतीय भाषाओं के बीच अद्भुत साम्यता है। किसी भी स्थानीय भाषा व हिन्दी के बीच में स्पर्धा नहीं हो सकती क्योंकि ये दोनों सखियां-बहनें हैं। pic.twitter.com/PzuTiLenQc — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 10, 2021

The Union Home Minister informed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work of translating the entire curriculum of technical education and medical education into the official language has been started and change is about to come in the country.

"If syllabus of technical education and medical education is translated into official language, then children studying in Hindi can complete the process of medical examination and become a doctor in and they can also do research in Hindi," he said.