Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump ramped up their presidential campaigns in Wisconsin, a crucial battleground state. At the campaign event, Harris targeted Trump's economic record, specifically his handling of manufacturing jobs.

She further claimed that nearly 2,00,000 manufacturing jobs were lost during Trump's presidency before the Covid-19 pandemic, with thousands of those losses felt in Wisconsin alone. She also labelled "Trump one of the biggest losers of manufacturing jobs in American history."

Addressing the campaign, Harris said, "He (Donald Trump) said that he was the only one who could bring back America's manufacturing jobs. America lost nearly 2,00,000 manufacturing jobs when Trump was president, including thousands of jobs right here in Wisconsin, and let the facts be clear, those losses started before the pandemic. That makes Donald Trump one of the biggest losers of manufacturing jobs in American history."

She added, "And his track record for the auto industry was a disaster. As president, he promised that the auto industry would not lose one plant during his presidency. And then America's auto manufacturers announced the closure of six auto plants when he was President. So Wisconsin, you know all about Donald Trump's big empty promises."

Stepping up her criticism, Harris added, "He promised to stop offshoring, he cut taxes for corporations that shipped 2,00,000 American jobs overseas during his presidency. And he promised to bring back jobs to the United States, just like his promise that Foxconn was going to invest USD 10 billion and create 13,000 manufacturing jobs. He said Wisconsin would soon be home to a manufacturing plant that he called the 8th wonder of the world. Yet another empty promise, typical for a person that is all talk, no walk."