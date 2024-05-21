Advertisement
Bihar: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As BJP-RJD Supporters' Clash Turns Violent In Saran

One person was killed while three others got injured in Bihar’s Saran district after violence erupted between two groups.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In post-poll violence, one person was killed while three others got injured in Bihar’s Saran district after violence erupted between two groups. The incident reported from Bada Telma area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk. 

An altercation erupted between two groups, reportedly supporters of the BJP and RJD, over alleged polling irregularities on Monday in the area, during which gunshots were fired. 

The Saran Lok Sabha seat went for polling in the fifth phase of polling. 

As per the initial report, one person identified as 25-year-old Chandan Yadav died on spot while three others sustained injuries.  

 "The injured persons were admitted to the nearest hospital. Later, two of them were sent to Patna for better treatment," reported PTI quoting Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla. "A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Three persons have been arrested in connection with today's incident," he added. 

To prevent further flare up, the internet was also suspended in the district. 

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad contested the election from Saran Lok Sabha seat on the RJD party's ticket. On the other hand, Bhartiya Janta Party had fielded Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who is the also the sitting MP from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.   

