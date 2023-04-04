Bihar: 4 CPRF Personnel Injured After Vehicle Falls From Bridge In Jamui

New Delhi: Four CRPF personnel were injured on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in fell from a bridge in Bihar's Jamui district. The personnel -- Siti Yamalo, Anish Singh, Santosh Yadav and Subu Raj -- are part of the 215 Cobra Battalion deployed at the Jamui police line in the Hamlaypur area.

While two of them have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after their conditions were said to be critical, the other two are admitted to the Sadar hospital in Jamui.

The accident occurred late Monday night while they were going to to Chakai block to drop a fellow CRPF personnel.

As per the statements of the personnel, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the light of another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Further details are awaited