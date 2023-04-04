topStoriesenglish2591179
NewsIndia
CRPF ACCIDENT

Bihar: 4 CPRF Personnel Injured After Vehicle Falls From Bridge In Jamui

The personnel -- Siti Yamalo, Anish Singh, Santosh Yadav and Subu Raj -- are part of the 215 Cobra Battalion deployed at the Jamui police line in the Hamlaypur area.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 12:39 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bihar: 4 CPRF Personnel Injured After Vehicle Falls From Bridge In Jamui

New Delhi: Four CRPF personnel were injured on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in fell from a bridge in Bihar's Jamui district. The personnel -- Siti Yamalo, Anish Singh, Santosh Yadav and Subu Raj -- are part of the 215 Cobra Battalion deployed at the Jamui police line in the Hamlaypur area.

While two of them have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after their conditions were said to be critical, the other two are admitted to the Sadar hospital in Jamui.

The accident occurred late Monday night while they were going to to Chakai block to drop a fellow CRPF personnel.

As per the statements of the personnel, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the light of another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Further details are awaited

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia