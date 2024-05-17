Bihar: Angry Mob Set School On Fire After Student Found Dead In Patna

New Delhi: An angry mod set a school on fire near Ramjichak under Digha police of Bihar's Patna on Friday morning after the dead body of a student was found inside a tank under school premises, police informed.

The tragic incident took place in the Ramjichak area under the Digha police of Bihar's capital Patna. The local people blocked the road and set the school on fire in the morning, ANI reported.

Fire tenders that rushed to the site managed to douse the blaze.

The deceased child, around three years old, has gone to the school where he received tuition after completing his school hours. He fell inside the tank when he was returning back to home in the evening. Police informed that the minor body was retrieved from inside a tank on the school campus at 3 am today.

After the incident, local citizens blocked the road and set fire to the school. later, the fire tenders reached to the site and managed to douse the blaze.

Senior police officials also arrived at the site for the investigation.

Patna Superintendent of Police Chandra Prakash detailing the incident said, "We were informed late at night by the parents after which our team reached the spot and started collecting evidence. In the CCTV we saw that the child was entering the school but at no point, he can be seen leaving the school premises.."

"We will investigate it as a murder case as they were hiding the body and it shows criminal intent. We have detained three persons and inquiry is on," Prakash further added.