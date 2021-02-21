Bihar announces date for reopening of primary schools: Check details here

Patna: Nearly a year after the Centre imposed a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Bihar government has decided to reopen schools for primary classes from March 1, 2021.

Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government in Bihar has issued guidelines, which need to be strictly followed, for the schools in the state. The government also revealed that an inspection of students will be carried out in the schools after 15 days of reopening, and it will act as the deciding factor for the future course.

"We have decided to reopen the school for junior students from March 1. A progress check after 15 working days will decide the continuance or discontinuance of the classes," said Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar in a statement.

All schools, colleges and educational institutions were closed following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a nationwide lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the nation enters a relatively stable ground, with a dip in active COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed schools and colleges to reopen in a "phased manner".

Earlier in Bihar, the state government had reopened schools for higher secondary classes, 9 to 12, from February 4. Followed by reopening of secondary classes, 6 to 8, in the same week.

The state government has emphasised upon the importance of COVID-19 protocols and has made it mandatory for schools to follow them.

Additionally, It has also been revealed that classes will be held in shifts and only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to visit the schools.

"We have also requested the health department for random testing of students and teachers in the schools. Wherever any case is detected, the schools have to be closed immediately. We want the schools to run, but there will be no leniency in following the Covid protocol," the state government said.

