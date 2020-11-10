हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar election results 2020

Bihar assembly election result 2020: Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law Chandrika Rai loses from Parsa

He was once a confidante of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and later became his relative through a matrimonial alliance between his daughter Aishwarya Rai and Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav. 

Bihar assembly election result 2020: Tej Pratap Yadav&#039;s father-in-law Chandrika Rai loses from Parsa

PATNA: Former Bihar minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Chandrika Rai who contested Bihar assembly election from Parsa in Saran district, has lost the seat. A six-time MLA, Rai won the Parsa seat five times between 1985 and the February 2005 polls, which yielded a fractured verdict. 

He was once a confidante of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and later became his relative through a matrimonial alliance between his daughter Aishwarya Rai and Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav. However, his relationship with the Yadav family soured after Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai's marriage hit a rock barely a few months after they entered wedlock. 

Earlier this year, Rai joined JD(U) and actively campaigned for Nitish Kumar while simultaneously taking potshots at Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav. 

Rai also contested the Lok Sabha election from Saran in 2019 but lost to BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy. 

