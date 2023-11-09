Bihar Assembly Unanimously Passes 75% Reservation Bill

New Delhi: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday successfully passed a bill augmenting caste-based reservations to 65%, paving the way for an overarching 75% reservation structure. This expanded quota will allocate 43% to Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Backward Classes (EBC).

Presently, Bihar observes a 50% cap on reservations with an additional 10% allocation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). However, if the Nitish government's proposal is approved, it will surpass the existing 50% reservation limit, allowing for a total of 65% reservation. The distinct 10% reservation for EWS will remain intact, ultimately resulting in a comprehensive 75% reservation allocation in the state.