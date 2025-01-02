Bihar Bhumi And UP Bhulekh Portal: A Complete Guide To Land Record Services

Land records play a vital role in property ownership and dispute resolution, ensuring transparency and ease of access for citizens. Bihar Bhumi and UP Bhulekh are two prominent land record portals designed to cater to the needs of residents in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. This article provides a comprehensive overview of these portals, their features, and how users can access land records through them.

Bihar Bhumi Portal

The Bihar Bhumi Portal is a government initiative aimed at digitizing land records in Bihar. This portal simplifies the process of accessing and managing land records, making it convenient for property owners, buyers, and legal professionals.

Key Features of Bihar Bhumi Portal

Land Record Search: Users can access Jamabandi (land records), Khata, and Khasra details.

Mutation Application: Property mutation requests can be submitted online.

Revenue Payment: Facility to pay land revenue online.

Online Certificates: Obtain digitally certified land record documents.

Dispute Details: Check details of disputes related to land parcels.

How to Use the Bihar Bhumi Portal

Visit the official Bihar Bhumi website at biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in.

Select the service you wish to access, such as Jamabandi details or mutation status.

Enter the required details like district, block, and Khata number.

View or download your land records.

UP Bhulekh Portal

The Bhulekh UP Portal is the official land record portal for Uttar Pradesh, offering a wide range of services to simplify property management for residents. The portal eliminates the need for manual searches and visits to revenue offices by providing instant access to digital land records.

Key Features of UP Bhulekh Portal

Land Record Search: Access Khasra, Khatauni, and Khata details online.

Map Viewing: View and download village land maps.

Certified Documents: Obtain certified copies of land records.

Court Case Status: Check the status of land-related court cases.

Real-Time Updates: Regularly updated land records for accuracy.

How to Use the UP Bhulekh Portal

Visit the official UP Bhulekh website at upbhulekh.gov.in.

Navigate to the desired service, such as Khatauni search or map viewing.

Provide details like district, tehsil, and village.

Access and download your land record information.

Benefits of Using Bihar Bhumi and UP Bhulekh Portals

Time-Saving: Access land records online without visiting government offices.

Transparency: Accurate and updated records reduce disputes and fraud.

Ease of Access: User-friendly portals with multilingual support.

Cost-Effective: Eliminates the need for intermediaries or additional fees.

Conclusion

Both Bihar Bhumi and UP Bhulekh portals are revolutionary steps in modernising land administration in India. By providing easy access to land records and related services, these platforms empower property owners and ensure transparency in land dealings. Whether you're a resident of Bihar or Uttar Pradesh, utilising these portals can save time and effort while ensuring that your property-related tasks are handled efficiently. For more information or detailed guidance on accessing these portals, visit their respective official websites.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)