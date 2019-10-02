Bihar: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav's boat capsizes during visit to flood-hit areas

BJP MP from Pataliputra, Ram Kripal Yadav, on Wedneday fell into the water after the makeshift boat he was traveling in capsized, in Masaurhi near Bihar capital Patna. The incident happened during Yadav's visit to the flood affected areas. The BJP MP was later rescued by the villagers.

Yadav said that state administration is only focusing on Patna and no one in paying attention towards the rural areas where thousands of people are facing the brunt of floods. The BJP MP added that people are crying and cattle are dying due to unavailability of food. Yadav added that though he is an MP even he was not provided a boat by the state government to visit the flood affected areas and he had to use a makeshift boat to visit flooded areas.

"State administration is only focusing on Patna. They are not looking at rural areas, people are crying. Cattle are dying due to the unavailability of food. Even I didn't get a boat, I had to use a makeshift boat to visit flooded areas," said Yadav.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday said that NDRF teams have evacuated more than 9,000 flood affected people in the state since September 28. The NDRF teams are still engaged in relief and rescue operations and two medical teams of NDRF are providing medical assistance to the flood-hit people of the state.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Bihar due to rain-related incidents jumped to 73 on Wednesday and several parts of capital Patna are still inundated with water. The state government announced that the kin of the deceased would get Rs 4 lakh as compensation.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that all pumping sets in Patna are operational now and the water will soon be drained out. He added that the government will start working on the drainage system of Patna once the water is pumped out. Kumar said that he will hold a meeting with officials after things will come under control. The chief minister stressed that the state government will take all necessary to avoid such trouble in the future.