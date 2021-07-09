Bihar Board 10th, 12th exam 2022: Registration window open, know important details

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the application and registration window for BSEB Matric and Inter Exam 2022 for next year. The candidates must note that the Board has restarted the application process for Students who will appear for Class 10 board exams in 2022 but were unable to submit their exam forms earlier.

The BSEB Intermediate Exam 2022 can also register themselves for the board exams. The registration fee for the Matric exam fee for regular students is Rs 220 and the fee for regular Inter students is Rs 370.

Important updates:

1. Students should note that for BSEB 10th and 12th Exam 2022, the application forms can be submitted only via schools.

2. Students need to contact their respective school principals do complete the application process.

3. The registration process for the Bihar Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 can be completed by the school by logging onto the official website i.e. seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

4. BSEB had also extended the application timeline for Intermediate 1st Year Admissions for Class 11 students as well.

5. Candidates who have cleared their Class 10 / Matric Exam earlier this year, can now register themselves to seek admission to intermediate colleges on or before 18th July 2021 via the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).

OFFS is a centralized registration portal for admission to intermediate Class 11 and degree programmes in Bihar.

