Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 likely by May end at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online

The Bihar 10th Result 2020, BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be announced by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in May. The Bihar Board Result 2020, BSEB 10th Result 2020 will be published by the BSEB on its official website. Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 matric examination will also be able to check their Bihar 10th Result 2020 via SMS.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said that 10-15 days will be required to complete the post-evaluation process. Kishore, however, added that if the declaration of 10th result 2020 gets delayed due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown then the BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be announced in the first week of June.

Around 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar class 10 matric examination for the academic year 2019-20. The examination was conducted by Bihar Board from February 17 to February 24. Last year, the Bihar Board Result pass percentage was 80.73 per cent.

The result for BSEB class 10 exam 2020 will be available online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020: How to check

Once the results are declared, students can follow the steps to check their score.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2: Look for BSEB 10th Result 2020, Bihar Board result 2020

Step 3: Click on Bihar Matric Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 5: Download Bihar 10th Result 2020 and keep a printout for future use

Candidates can also check their Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 via sms.

To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS:

Type - BSEB10 -space- ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.