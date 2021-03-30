Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB may announce matric results by THIS date

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB class 10th results 2021 by April 7, revealed reports. The Bihar Board conducted the evaluation of matric answer sheets from March 12 to 24, 2021.

It can be deduced from the past trends of BSEB that it announces the result for the session within 10 days from the completion of the evaluation process.

The sources also added that the board will complete the topper verification process around April 1, after which the candidates can expect the announcement of results.

“We will announce the class 10th results very soon. It is likely to be announced by the first week of April,” a leading portal quoted BSEB chairman Anand Kishor as saying.

The BSEB chairman’s remark came days after the state board declared the class 12th results in a press conference. Over 78.04 percent of students who appeared in the board examinations passed the exam.

Here’s step-by-step guide to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:

Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

Go to result sections on the homepage

Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

Enter the credentials required and log in

Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Take print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference

BSEB is expected to announce results for class 10th examinations 2021 in the first week of April. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement on this.

