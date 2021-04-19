हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSEB exam

Bihar Board cancels these BSEB exams, when revised dates will be announced

The Bihar School Examination Board has decided to cancel as many as three exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Representational Image: ZeeNews

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to cancel as many as three exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. These examinations were scheduled to take place in the months of April and May.  

Giving information to this effect, the Bihar School Examination Board tweeted, "The exams that were cancelled are Bihar Board 10th compartmental exam 2021, BSEB inter compartmental exam 2021 and D.El.Ed exams 2021. These exams were earlier scheduled to be held in late April and early May." 

The Bihar School Examination Board's Twitter notification further said that these exams are being postponed till further notice. The board added, "The board will take the decision about new dates for these exams in due course of time."

The Bihar Board Class 10th and inter compartment exams were earlier scheduled to commence from May 10 and April 29 respectively, and Bihar DElEd exams 2021 were slated to be conducted from April 26.  

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday issued an order to extend the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes till May 15, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

