Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2019 announced at biharboardonline.in: Click here for details

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Bihar Board Class 10th exams. Candidates can view their scores at biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.bih.nic.in, biharboardonline.in/Result, bsebinteredu.in. and examresults.net. More than 16 lakh candidates appeared for Bihar Class 10 examinations, which were conducted from February 21 to 28, 2019.

The results were announced by state education department Additional Chief Secretary RK Mahajan.

How to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2019:

1. Visit either one of the following websites:

biharboardonline.in/Result

bsebinteredu.in.

examresults.net

biharboard.ac.in

biharboard.bih.nic.in

2. Candidates need to enter Roll Code and Roll Number or Student Name.

3. Click on the search button.

4. On the fresh page, look for your Roll Number, Name and Father's Name. On the right side, click on 'Get Result'.

5. The marks sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS

To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :

SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

This year, students will get the opportunity to download a softcopy or PDF copy of their scorecard.