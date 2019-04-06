Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2019: BSEB likely to announce Matric result at 12:30 pm today bsebinteredu.in examresults.net

Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result: The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Class 10 Result 2019 on Saturday, April 6. The results will be uploaded on the board's official website bsebinteredu.in. Candidates can also check their scores on examresults.net. More than 16 lakh candidates took for Bihar Board Matric examinations this year. The exams ended from February 21 to 28, 2019.

How to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2019:

1. Visit biharboardonline.in/Result or bsebinteredu.in. or examresults.net

2. Candidates need to enter Roll Code and Roll Number or Student Name.

3. Click on the search button.

4. On the fresh page, look for your Roll Number, Name and Father's Name. On the right side, click on 'Get Result'.

5. The marks sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS

To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :

SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

This year, students will get the opportunity to download a softcopy or PDF copy of their scorecard.

The Bihar Board already declared the Intermediate or Class 12 examination results last week. Bihar Intermediate examination or Class 12 results witnessed a pass percentage of 79.76 per cent, up from 52.71 per cent last year. Girls have topped the science and arts stream of the Bihar Intermediate examination (Class 12).