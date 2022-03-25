Bihar Board class 10 Result 2022 likely to be released soon; details here

New Delhi: Bihar Class 10 Board Exam Result is likely to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board by the end of this month, probably March 30.

Candidates will be able to check their Bihar Board results online on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Important Dates

BSEB Class 10 Result date: March 30, 2022 (Tentative)

BSEB Class 10 Result time: 3 PM (Tentative)

In past five years, the Bihar Board has witnessed a steady increase in pass percentage, however, the result witnessed a marginal fall last year compared to 2020 due to the Covid challenges, but the overall performance in the class 10th is in a better state.

Last year, the class 10 cutoff touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020. However, the pass percentage witnessed a sharp increase in comparison to just 44.66 per cent in 2016. The pass percentage in 2017 was 50.12 per cent, 2018- 68.89 per cent, 2019- 80.73 per cent.

Bihar Board class 10 cutoff 2022

In order to pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result.

Students will also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing percentage or fail a subject will have to reappear for the particular subject again.

