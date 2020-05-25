Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 at biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; BSEB to ensure error-free result

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), which was expected to declare Class 10 results, has now been delayed as the state board is reportedly not taking any chance to make it error-free. Amid over two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown, the BSEB has taken every precaution to announce the results after requisite verification of topper students, according to reports.

The students who took the BSEB's Class 10th exams would be able to check their results on the Bihar board's official websites--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was organised between February 17 and February 24, while the evaluation process had commenced on May 6.

In a bid to ensure the error-free result, the BSEB got prepared all the answer sheets as well as the OMR sheets for the objective-type questions with a pre-printed barcode and lithocode, besides setting up a new data center.

Notably, over 15.29 lakh candidates had appeared for the Bihar Board exams. For the year 2019, the Bihar Board Class 10 result's pass percentage stood at 80.73 percent.

Students should check the steps given below to see their Bihar Board 10th result:

1. Students should visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

2. They should click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page

3. They can tap on Class X Matriculation results and select their stream and click on 'Result'

4. A new page will appear, wherein, students should fill up their details and enter the captcha text

5. They can now download their BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

Meanwhile, students can also check their results through SMS. They should type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.