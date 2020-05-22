Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 expected today; Check biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release Class 10 results of the Bihar board on Friday (May 22). Those students who took the BSEB's Class 10th exams would be able to check their results on the Bihar board's official websites--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. 

The Bihar Board class 10 students should note that they would be able to check their results by logging in at the official websites by filling in details of their admit card. 

Bihar Board students should follow the steps given below to check their class 10th result:

1. They should visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in
2. Students should click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page 
3. They can tap on Class X Matriculation results and select their stream and click on 'Result'
4. A new page will appear, wherein, students should fill up their details and enter the captcha text
5. Students can now download their BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

Students can also check their results through SMS. They should type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held between February 17 and February 24, while the evaluation process had commenced on May 6 and it concluded the last week.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Result pass percentage for the year 2019 was 80.73 percent.

