Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 likely to be released today; Check your number at biharboard.ac.in

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce Class 10 results of the Bihar board on Wednesday (May 20). The student who appeared the BSEB's Class 10th exams would be be able to check their results on the Bihar board's official websites--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.

According to available information, the students of Bihar Board can check their Class 10 results by logging in at the official website by filling in the admit card details. They should keep their admit cards handy as the BSEB class 10 results are expected to be announced by the Bihar Board any time today.

Notably, the Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held between February 17 and February 24, and the evaluation process commenced on May 6 and concluded last week.

Students can check the Bihar Board 10th result following the details given below:

1. Students should visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

2. They can click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page

3. Students should tap on Class X Matriculation results and selecting thei stream and click on 'Result'

4. A new page will appear where you have to key-in your credentials and then enter the captcha text

5. You can check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

Students can also check their results through SMS besides the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. They should type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Notably, the Bihar Board completed the compilation process of marks after the submission of evaluation results.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Result pass percentage for the year 2019 was 80.73 percent.