Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 to be announced in a few hours at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 10th Result 2020 would be announced in a few hours on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other official website biharboard.ac.in. The BSEB will declare the result at 12.30 pm .

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor had informed the media on Monday (May 25) that the result will be announced by Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma on Tuesday (May 26).

It is to be noted that the result was scheduled to be announced in March but it got delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Over 15.29 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board class 10 exams 2020.

Here's how to check your Bihar Board 10th result:

1. Students should visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

2. They should click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page

3. They can tap on Class X Matriculation results and select their stream and click on 'Result'

4. A new page will appear, wherein, students should fill up their details and enter the captcha text

5. They can now download their BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

The students can also check their results through SMS. They should type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The evaluation process of the exam paper was completed on May 17, following which the physical verification of the toppers was carried out.