Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 to be released today at 12.30 pm; know the process to check result

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 10th Result 2020 would be released today - May 26 online on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other official website biharboard.ac.in. The board will declare the result at 12.30 pm .

On Monday, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor has confirmed that the Education Minister, Shri Krishnanandan Prasad Verma would be announcing the results tomorrow.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is sparing no effort to make it error-free results to avoid any controversy. The students who took the BSEB's Class 10th exams would be able to check their results on the board's official websites--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.

After a 3-month long wait, Bihar students will be able to check their results which were halted for the nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 crisis.

Over 15.29 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board class 10 exams 2020.

These are the steps you need to follow to check your Bihar Board 10th result:

1. Students should visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

2. They should click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page

3. They can tap on Class X Matriculation results and select their stream and click on 'Result'

4. A new page will appear, wherein, students should fill up their details and enter the captcha text

5. They can now download their BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

Meanwhile, students can also check their results through SMS. They should type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The evaluation process of the exam paper was completed on May 17, following which the physical verification of the toppers was carried out.

Earlier, the result of the Bihar board Class 10 examination was scheduled to be announced by March-end, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.