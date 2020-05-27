Bihar Board class 10th Result 2020: 'Toppers factory' Simultala School fails to score a hat-trick

Patna: Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) declared the class 10th 2020 result on Tuesday in which a total of 80.59 percent students passed the examination. Education Minister Krishnanandan Verma announced the result at 12.30 pm.

This year 14,94,071 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 7,29,213 were boys and 7,64,858 were girls out of which a total of 12.04 lakh students managed to clear the examination. Meanwhile, 2,89,692 failed to clear the examination. They are likely to appear in supplementary exams.

The result for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya which is known as the Toppers Factory in Bihar was disappointing this year. While, there were 16 students in the top 20 from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in 2018 and 2019, not a single student could secure a place in the top 20 this year.

Seeing a drop at the performance level of students from Simultala school, Minister Krishnanandan said that the school needs to review the performance of the students. Bihar's Ministry of education provides a special budget to this school for its excellent performance.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam may check their results by visiting the official website of BSEB-- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com to check their subject wise marks or can send SMS to 56263 by entering - BSEB10-space-ROLL NUMBER.

A total of 4.03,392 students achieved first division, followed by 2,57,807 (second division) and 1,17,116 (third division).

The examination was conducted from February 17 to 24. The result was delayed for more than two months due to a delay in answer sheet evaluation due to coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, there was an increase in the pass percentage, which reached 80.73% from 68.89% in 2018.