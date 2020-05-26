Bihar board declares class 10th 2020 result; 80.59 percent students pass

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the Class 10th or matric exam 2020 result on Tuesday at 12.30 pm. 80.59 percent students passed the 1oth board exams this year.

Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma along with RK Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Education Department along with the BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced the results of the Bihar Board class 10 examination 2020 and shared the details. This year 14,94,071 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 7,29,213 were boys and 7,64,858 were girls.

A total of 12, 04,030 students passed the BSEB matric exam in which 5,90,545 are boys and 6,13,485 girls.

2,89, 692 students have failed in the Bihar board examination. Results of four candidates have been kept pending.

The BSEB conducted the class 10 board exam between February 17 to 24. across 1368 examination centres.

In view of the Covid-19 lockdown, the board had to stop the evaluation of the answer sheet midway. The evaluation process was resumed on May 6 and was completed last week.

Bihar Board declared the results of the BSEB class 12 exam 2020 on March 24, 2020.

Last year, there was an increase in the pass percentage, which reached 80.73% from 68.89% in 2018.

The Class 10 result is available online at at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, and biharboard.online.