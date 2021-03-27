Bihar Board Examination 2021: BSEB likely to release class 10th results in April first week

Patna: After Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared BSEB 12th Result 2021 on Friday (March 26), the sources are certain that the Bihar Board 10th Results 2021 will be announced in the first week of April. However, the board hasn’t officially announced the date for class 10th results yet.

Over 16.84 lakh students appeared in this year’s Bihar Board 10th examinations. These candidates will be able to check their results on Bihar board’s official websites- bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

ALSO READ: BSEB Bihar Class 12 Result 2021 declared, check scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Earlier on Friday, the board had announced class 12 results at 3 pm, but the link was not available till 4 pm.

Here’s step-by-step guide to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:

Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

Go to result sections on the homepage

Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

Enter the credentials required and log in

Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Take print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference

The Bihar Board class 10th examinations were held from February 17 to 24 across 1525 exam centres in over 38 different districts of Bihar. Sources suggest that the checking of Bihar Board class 10th exams is over and currently the authorities are working to verify the results and toppers list after which the result will be announced.