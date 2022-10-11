NewsIndia
BSEB INTER OFSS SPOT REGISTRATION 2022

Bihar Board Inter OFSS Spot registration 2022 begins at ofssbihar.in- Here’s how to apply

Bihar Board Inter OFSS Spot Registration 2022: The students can now apply for the BSEB OFSS Class 12 admission till October 15, scroll down for more details.

 

Bihar Board Inter OFSS Spot registration 2022 begins at ofssbihar.in- Here's how to apply

Bihar Board Inter OFSS Spot Registration 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has commenced the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) Inter spot registration process. The students can now apply for the BSEB OFSS Class 12 admission till October 15. Students who have not yet registered themselves may participate in the OFSS spot registration process, according to BSEB.

On October 16, the BSEB will publish a list of the students who have registered on the OFSS website, ofssbihar.in. Students must pay an application fee of Rs 350 to apply for OFSS spot registration.

BSEB Inter OFSS Spot Registration 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website- ofssbihar.in
  • Click on the OFSS spot registration link
  • Read instructions and upload necessary documents
  • Pay application fee and click on submit
  • Download it, and take a printout for future reference.

The Bihar Board has in the meantime extended the application deadline for the matric (10th) and intermediate (12th) exams in 2023. By October 15, the application process on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, will have ended.

 

