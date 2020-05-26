Bihar Board to declare class 10th result 2020 in few minutes at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 10th Result 2020 would be announced in a few minutes on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other official website like onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in. As per the announcement the BSEB will declare the result at 12.30 pm.

The Bihar Board also has the facility for students to check the results via APP and SMS. For SMS students need to type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Here's the step to check result online:

Step 1: Open web browser and type official website’s address, bsebresult.online

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'class 10 result' section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required credentials, and click on the enter tab

Step 5: Your Bihar Board Matric Result will be in front of you and save it for future use

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor had informed the media on Monday (May 25) that the result will be announced by Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma on Tuesday (May 26).

It is to be noted that the result was scheduled to be announced in March but it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown

Last year, the results were announced on 6 April for the Bihar Class 10 board exams that was held between 21-28 February.

Over 15.29 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board class 10 exams 2020.