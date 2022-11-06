Bihar Bypoll: ‘JD(U), RJD couldn't defeat BJP in Gopalganj,’ says BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

Patna: Former Bihar minister and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain claimed on Sunday that the party will win 40 seats in the state in the next Lok Sabha elections. The byelections for seven assembly seats in six states were held on November 3, and the counting began on Sunday morning. "JD(U) broke with the BJP and joined the RJD, but they were unable to defeat the BJP in Gopalganj. The message is clear: even if they work together, they cannot defeat the BJP "He stated. His remarks come after Kusum Devi defeated RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta in the Gopalganj bypoll. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Neelam Devi received 70,746 votes in Bihar's Mokama seat, while BJP candidate Sonam Devi received 54,258 votes.

"Their victory margin went down in Mokama. It shows the future is BJP`s. We`ll win all 40 seats in LS polls," said Hussain. Taking a shot at the JDU, he said that despite breaking away from the BJP and forming a grand alliance with the RJD, they were unable to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gopalganj.

"As far as their win in Mokama is concerned, "chote sarkar" Anant Singh fought the election there. RJD and JDU made an alliance to fight elections yet their margins decreased. BJP fought with great strength. BJP will win 40 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats," Bihar`s former minister and BJP leader said. Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that people are happy with the policy and the efforts of PM Modi. "BJP is blooming everywhere in the bye-election and there is a wave of Bharatiya Janata Party everywhere. It is clear that the people of the whole country are happy with the policy of our leader Narendra Modi, so the results of the elections are coming in our favour," he added.

