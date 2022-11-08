Bihar bypoll results show new political equations, sound alarm bell for both RJD and BJP

Patna: The results of the recently held byelections in Bihar have sounded an alarm bell for both the RJD and the BJP, showing nothing can be taken for granted as the victory margins reduced in a big way. Even as both the BJP and the RJD are claiming that the margin of defeat in Mokama and Gopalganj, respectively, was smaller compared to the 2020 Assembly elections, these results are expected to change political equations in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections.

The result in Gopalganj has given a ray of hope for the BJP to intrude into the `MY` (Muslim Yadav) equation in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections. On the contrary, the BJP's win is a huge setback for RJD and the grand alliance comprising seven parties in Bihar. Kusum Devi of BJP managed to achieve 70,053 votes, while RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta achieved 68,259 votes. Notably, Sadhu Yadav`s wife Indira Yadav contested the Gopalganj election on the ticket of BSP and obtained 8,853 votes while Abdul Salam of AIMIM got 12,212 votes.

The two candidates fought neck to neck till the last round and finally the BJP candidate got the decisive vote. The role of BSP candidate Indira Yadav, who is wife of Sadhu Yadav, and AIMIM candidate Abdul Salam cannot be ruled out in the victory of the BJP. These two have turned as `vote-cutters` for the RJD candidate in this close contest. RJD has the vote bank of Muslim and Yadav (MY) and these two candidates combined have bagged over 21,000.

About the Mokama assembly seat, Union Minister Giriraj Singh told IANS, "The victory of (RJD`s) Neelam Singh in Mokama was just over by 16,000 votes against BJP candidate Sonam Devi. In the last Assembly election, Neelam`s husband and `Bahubali` leader Anant Singh won the election with a margin of more than 36,000 votes. It is a clear indication that the BJP has gained political ground in the turf of Mokama. It is a victory for Anant Singh and not RJD."

Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, however, is quoted by IANS as saying "The margin of defeat in Gopalganj was just 1,794 votes. In the last assembly election, the BJP candidate and late Subhash Singh defeated the RJD candidate by the margin of over 40,000 votes."

"RJD has emerged in a big way in Gopalganj and if others (AIMIM and Sadhu Yadav) wouldn`t have played the role of `vote-cutter`, RJD would have won that seat as well," Tejashwi Yadav added.

RJD MP Ahmed Asfaq Karim reportedly blamed Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the defeat in Gopalganj, adding "Owaisi came here in Bihar and other states to defeat Mahagathbandhan. His party AIMIM is a national `vote-katwa` (vote-cutter) party in the country.

"It is a B-team of the BJP to split the votes of a minority. It was the job of Owaisi to come to Bihar from Hyderabad and defeat Mahagathbandhan. It is up to minority people to realise this fact and not give votes to parties like AIMIM in Bihar and other states," said the RJD MP.

