New Delhi: Amid demands for holding a caste-based census in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday (June 1) said it will be done in a set time frame and soon the cabinet will take a decision. Kumar’s remarks came after he headed an all-party meeting on the caste-based census. “In the meeting we unanimously decided that a caste-based census will be done in a set time frame. Soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain,” ANI quoted the Bihar CM as saying. The meeting was also attended by Nitish Kumar’s ally BJP.

Calling the decision to conduct the census “our win”, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said the survey is for the benefit of the people. The opposition parties in Bihar have been seeking a caste-based census in the state and it has become a major political issue.

“It's a caste-based survey, not a census. It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this. Central govt should support it financially. This survey is in the interest of people of Bihar,” Yadav said.

The RJD leader added, “We've said to bring the (bill) in the next cabinet meeting and start it in the month of November. During Chhath puja people who reside outside Bihar will also come to the state and till then we can complete prepartions for it.”

Batting for the implementation of the caste census in Bihar, CM Kumar had earlier said that it will help the government to work for the development of several sections of the society. "We will start it soon and will also ensure it is implemented properly. Once the caste-based Census is done, the government can work for their development," Nitish Kumar had said.

