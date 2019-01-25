हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Bihar: Chargesheet in 11 missing women case names Madhu Varma, Brajesh Thakur

The Bihar Police on Friday filed a chargesheet in connection with the case of 11 women going missing from Swadhar Greh shelter home in Muzaffarpur. The Swadhar Greh is owned by Brajesh Thakur, who is also the owner of the Muzaffarpur shelter home where minor girls were allegedly sexual abused.

According to news agency ANI, former state social welfare minister Madhu Varma and two others have been named in the chargesheet. All the accused named in the chargesheet are connected with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case as well.

Madhu Varma had surrendered before the Manjhaul sub-division court of Begusarai district in Bihar in November 2018.

The case with regard to the missing women was registered in August 2018.

According to the complaint, when a survey of a second shelter home was done by the district child protection unit in March, presence of 11 women was registered. However, when the officials visited the shelter home for another survey in June, they found the shelter home locked. The officials were also in the dock over delay in registration of FIR.

